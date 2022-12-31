California 80, Colorado 76

da Silva 2-8 4-6 8, Lovering 1-2 1-2 3, Clifford 1-3 0-0 2, Hadley 8-11 1-2 17, Simpson 10-20 2-3 25, Hammond 3-9 0-0 6, O'Brien 1-3 1-1 3, Ruffin 3-9 0-0 9, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 9-14 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run