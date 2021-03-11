Calgary 2, Montreal 1

Montreal 0 0 1 — 1 Calgary 0 2 0 — 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Calgary, Leivo 2 (Ryan, Bennett), 1:52. 2, Calgary, Leivo 3 (Bennett, Ryan), 13:55. Third Period_3, Montreal, Perry 5 (Weber), 10:15. Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-5-7_18. Calgary 6-14-9_29. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 3. Goalies_Montreal, Allen 4-2-3 (29 shots-27 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 8-7-2 (18-17). A_0 (19,289). T_2:22. Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSportsUConn cruises to Big East quarterfinal romp over DePaul,...By David BorgesSportsUConn football adds games with Mississippi, Sacred Heart...