Calgary 2, Montreal 0

Calgary 1 0 1 — 2 Montreal 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 5 (Tkachuk, Lindholm), 3:34 (pp). Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Lindholm), 19:28. Shots on Goal_Calgary 16-5-12_33. Montreal 12-15-11_38. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 6; Montreal 0 of 5. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 3-2-1 (37 shots-37 saves). Montreal, Allen 2-1-0 (32-31). A_0 (21,288). T_2:31. Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Derek Nansen.