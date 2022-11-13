Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Vermont 85, 2OT

Fiorillo 3-7 1-2 7, Deloney 4-12 6-8 15, Duncan 3-9 1-2 8, Penn 9-17 7-9 27, Sullivan 2-6 0-0 5, Hurley 1-5 0-0 3, Gibson 2-3 0-0 6, Veretto 3-7 0-0 8, Ayo-Faleye 2-3 1-2 6, Smith 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 29-69 16-25 85.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed