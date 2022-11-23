Skip to main content
Cal St.-Fullerton 78, Westcliff 57

Abdullah 1-4 1-3 3, Harrison 1-5 0-0 2, J.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, G.Harris 5-11 3-4 15, Ngonadi 3-8 1-1 7, Hankins 4-7 5-5 14, Witt 1-9 0-0 2, Ntwari 2-2 1-2 5, Thomas 0-2 4-4 4, Low 0-1 0-0 0, Wedlow 0-1 0-0 0, Synder 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 19-53 15-19 57.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (4-1)

Bastian 3-6 2-2 8, Wade 3-6 0-0 9, J.Harris 3-11 6-10 12, San Antonio 3-4 1-1 8, Wrightsell 5-8 0-0 12, Carper 5-7 1-1 13, Eaton 2-9 2-2 6, Square 0-2 0-0 0, Panov 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 4-5 1-3 9, Blackmore 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-60 14-21 78.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 44-19. 3-Point Goals_Westcliff 4-17 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5), Cal St.-Fullerton 8-21 (Wade 3-4, Wrightsell 2-3, Carper 2-4, San Antonio 1-1, Panov 0-1, Eaton 0-3, J.Harris 0-5). Rebounds_Westcliff 27 (Ngonadi 6), Cal St.-Fullerton 37 (Carper 7). Assists_Westcliff 8 (Abdullah 2), Cal St.-Fullerton 12 (Wrightsell 6). Total Fouls_Westcliff 19, Cal St.-Fullerton 18. A_719 (4,000).

