Cal St.-East Bay 79, Pacific 73

Andreolli 4-7 4-5 14, Ebiriekwe 4-7 1-1 9, Klonaras 4-9 6-6 15, Lewis 3-6 4-4 10, James 3-6 1-2 8, Huff 3-6 4-4 11, White 1-4 0-0 3, Lopez 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 25-50 20-22 79.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run