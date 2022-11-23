Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71

Frank 4-8 0-0 10, Jones 8-12 2-4 19, Moffitt 7-11 8-9 22, Salih 3-5 0-0 8, R.Smith 1-5 0-0 3, T.Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Burris 2-4 0-0 4, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 10-13 71.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves