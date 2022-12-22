Skip to main content
Sports

Cal Poly 72, San Diego Christian 59

Chew 6-12 0-1 13, Siamu 2-7 1-2 5, Dashiell 1-5 0-0 2, O'Campo 4-8 2-2 12, Felix 1-5 0-0 3, Stewart 2-5 2-2 7, Blackmon 2-8 1-2 6, Sandoval 3-5 0-0 9, Arevalo 0-0 0-0 0, Signorelli 1-1 0-0 2, Bellamy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 6-9 59.

CAL POLY (6-6)

Koroma 4-8 2-2 10, Stevenson 4-9 1-1 10, Fleming 2-3 2-2 6, Hunter 5-10 0-0 12, Taylor 2-4 4-4 8, Franklin 2-3 0-0 5, Haller 4-5 0-0 8, Prukop 4-9 0-0 9, Jory 2-3 0-0 4, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 9-9 72.

Halftime_Cal Poly 44-21. 3-Point Goals_San Diego Christian 9-25 (Sandoval 3-4, O'Campo 2-6, Stewart 1-2, Chew 1-3, Blackmon 1-4, Felix 1-4, Dashiell 0-2), Cal Poly 5-15 (Hunter 2-5, Franklin 1-1, Stevenson 1-2, Prukop 1-4, Carlson 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Rebounds_San Diego Christian 23 (Chew 10), Cal Poly 35 (Koroma, Stevenson, Taylor, Haller, Prukop 4). Assists_San Diego Christian 12 (Chew, O'Campo 3), Cal Poly 14 (Prukop 4). Total Fouls_San Diego Christian 13, Cal Poly 13. A_376 (3,032).

More for you
Written By