Cal Baptist 88, Sonoma St. 67

Klarman 0-2 0-0 0, Wells 9-12 8-9 30, Walker 2-2 2-2 6, Fadal 3-9 0-0 6, Medeiros 4-8 0-0 9, Iyawe 3-7 0-1 6, Wallace 1-3 0-2 2, Bryant 1-4 0-0 2, Gomez 1-2 0-0 2, Rexford 0-0 2-2 2, Blakely 0-1 2-2 2, Luong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 14-18 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run