Cal Baptist 70, New Mexico St. 61

Goodrick 3-5 2-2 8, Tr.Armstrong 3-11 0-0 8, Ta.Armstrong 3-6 2-4 10, Nottage 3-11 0-0 9, Battin 6-9 3-4 18, Quintana 3-7 0-0 8, Ighoefe 2-4 0-1 4, Tchoukuiengo 1-1 3-3 5, S.Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-14 70.

Avery 2-3 1-2 7, Beck 1-2 4-6 7, Feit 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Pinson 2-6 2-2 7, D.Washington 6-12 7-7 20, Muhammad 4-10 2-3 10, Traore 2-3 0-0 4, Roy 0-5 0-0 0, Bradley 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 20-48 16-20 61.

Halftime_Cal Baptist 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Cal Baptist 12-37 (Battin 3-6, Nottage 3-11, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Quintana 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Goodrick 0-1, S.Washington 0-2), New Mexico St. 5-15 (Avery 2-2, Beck 1-1, D.Washington 1-1, Pinson 1-3, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Traore 0-1, Roy 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Rebounds_Cal Baptist 34 (Goodrick 9), New Mexico St. 25 (Muhammad 9). Assists_Cal Baptist 14 (Ta.Armstrong 5), New Mexico St. 7 (Pinson 3). Total Fouls_Cal Baptist 20, New Mexico St. 18. A_5,092 (12,482).