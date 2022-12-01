Cal Baptist 65, UC Riverside 60

Olbrich 4-12 1-1 9, Owens 2-7 0-0 5, Cameron 1-5 0-1 2, Pullin 8-15 3-5 19, Tattersall 1-7 2-2 4, Hartwell 2-5 0-0 5, Salaridze 4-8 6-6 16, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 12-15 60.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run