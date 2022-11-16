Cal Baptist 62, CS Northridge 55

Eyisi 2-6 0-0 4, Okereke 3-3 0-0 6, Allen-Eikens 2-6 0-0 4, Bostick 5-14 3-4 13, Wright 6-14 3-4 16, Igbanugo 2-4 0-0 5, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Afifi 1-3 0-0 2, J.Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, Slaymaker 0-0 0-0 0, Walter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 6-8 55.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves