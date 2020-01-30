Cadets win again, St. Joseph beats McMahon by two

Recommended Video:

Will Diamantis had the game-sealing deflection in the closing seconds when coach Kevin Wielk’s St. Joseph boys’ basketball team defeated Brien McMahon, 77-75, on Thursday.

Paul Fabbri made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 markers as the Cadets improved to 9-2 overall and 8-1 in the FCIAC.

Glenn Manigault scored 10 points and Jared Grindrod had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

ST. JOSEPH 77, MCMAHON 75

McMahon (6-5, 4-4)

Eric Miller 10 2-3 31, JaJuan Wiggins 1 0-0 3, Jermayne Daniels 3 3-4 9, Jack Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 3, Sergio Thermidor 4 2-2 10, Treymar Tweedie 4 0-0 11, Shamar Miller 0 0-0 0, Alan Grey 3 2-2 8, Brandon Miller 0 0-0 0

Totals: 26 9-11 75

St. Joseph (9-2, 8-1)

Jared Grindrod 4 0-1 9, Will Diamantis 4 0-0 8, Paul Fabbri 8 4-8 24, Jason James 2 2-2 7, Brian Robertson 2 0-0 4, Glenn Manigault 5 0-2 10, Tommy Shannon 2 0-0 5, Hadyn Gourley 2 1-2 7, Carson Arkay-Leliever 1 1-1 3, Derrick Midy 0 0-0 0

Totals: 30 8-16 77

McMahon - 19 19 15 20 - 75

St. Joseph - 18 24 14 21 - 77

3-pointers: McMahon-E. Miller 9, Tweedie 2, Wiggins, Fitzpatrick; SJ-Fabbri 4, Gourley 2, James, Grindrod, Shannon