Cadets shock South Windsor in state opener

St. Joseph went on the road to defeat No. 7 seed South Windsor, 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 29-29, 15-13) in a first-round Class L girls volleyball match on Monday.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s 26th-seeded Cadets will play at No. 10 Bristol Central on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Leading St. Joseph in its opener were Jenna Koonitsky (15 kills), Katie Spangenberg (10 kills 5 digs), Kyra McCarthy (15 digs 5 aces), Lily Mattison (3 blocks 7 kills), Ava Tuccio (3 blocks 8 kills) and Kyla DeBenedetto (37 assists).