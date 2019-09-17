Cadets defeat Trinity Catholic

St. Joseph’s boys’ soccer team split its first two games of the season.

St. Joe’s posted a 3-2 win over Trinity Catholic on Monday.

Carlos Barrera, Jake Capacha and Christian Cinque scored the goals.

“In the Trinity game we had a freshmen goalkeeper Deaglan Prendergast play the whole game and he made five saves,” Cadet head coach Thomas Connolly said. “We had three freshmen in the game — Prendergast, Jake Capacha and Niko Guzzi.”

Cinque scored the lone goal for the Cadets in their 3-1 loss to Wilton High on Sept. 13.

“In the Wilton game we used two goal keepers,” Connolly said. “Cameron Reichenbach is a junior and he had six saves. Another junior, Rafael Masbad had four saves.”

St. Joseph will host Bridgeport Central on Wednesday at 4 p.m.