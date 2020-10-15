Caden Clark scores again, New York Red Bulls tie Toronto 1-1

Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, bottom, falls as New York Red Bulls' Tom Barlow takes control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Teenager Caden Clark scored in the 77th minute in just his second MLS game, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with MLS-leading Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Clark fended off Marky Delgado and fired a shot from distance that beat diving goalkeeper Quentin Westberg. Clark, a 17-year-old who signed with the Red Bulls (7-8-3) early Saturday, also scored in the Red Bulls' 1-0 win over the Atlanta United on Saturday night. Clark is the fifth-youngest player to score in his debut.

Alejandro Pozuelo, who leads Toronto with eight goals, scored on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Toronto (11-2-5), which had won five in a row, stretched its unbeaten streak to eight.

The Red Bulls' Dru Yearwood had a potential goal reversed on an offside penalty in the 33rd.