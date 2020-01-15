Cabrera completes 2nd upset in 2 days at Hobart WTA event

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Australia's Lizette Cabrera is into the Hobart International quarterfinals after completing a second come-from-behind upset in two days.

The 22-year-old Cabrera beat world No. 62 Kristyna Pliskova 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday in just over two hours.

“That felt amazing. I was getting really nervous towards the end of the third set but super happy I got the win," she said. "For me, it was just about staying calm and trusting I could beat her."

Cabrera also came from a set down to beat former world No. 4 Caroline Garcia in the opening round.

Rain halted play in the afternoon but not before American Lauren Davis and fifth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova advanced to the quarterfinals. Kudermetova beat American Catherine Bellis 7-6 (6), 6-1 and Davis defeated sixth-seeded Magda Linette 6-4, 6-4.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports