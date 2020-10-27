Cabral charts highest at Friday bowling

Manny Cabral starred with the high single game scratch of 246, the high series scratch with 676, the high game with handicap of 285 and the series with handicap of 793 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League last met.

Team 4 (Dick Stein, Tom Constantino, Ivan Bicocchi, Ray Boratko) Dennis Surmaczewicz) regained a one-point first-place lead over Team 10 (Mike Parent, Beecher Taylor, Bob Sadowski, Angelo Cordone. Robert Winston).

Andy Deyulio is the individual high average leader at 190.75. Gerry Cordone is at 189.89 and Guy Favreau is at 189.58.