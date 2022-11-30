CS Bakersfield 90, La Sierra 49

Tinker 0-1 0-0 0, Beckles 4-8 0-1 12, Lejtman 1-12 0-2 2, McKenney 1-6 2-4 4, Thomas 6-9 0-0 17, Bluitt 2-8 2-2 7, Alviar 0-1 2-2 2, Kreitel 0-3 0-0 0, Reyes 1-5 2-2 5, Tabarez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 8-13 49.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run