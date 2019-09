CHS volleyball teams defeats Chase Collegiate

Christian Heritage’s girls’ volleyball team travelled to Waterbury and defeated Chase Collegiate, 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-11) on Wednesday.

CHS was led by the serving of Eliza Reinmund, Pria Williams and Imani Akinola-Nurse.

Christian Heritage improved to 2-0 on the season and will play Storm King at home on Friday.