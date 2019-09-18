CHS soccer defeats Miss Hall’s girls team

The Christian Heritage girls’ varsity soccer team continued its winning ways on Wednesday afternoon in Trumbull beating Miss Hall’s School (Pittsfield, MA), 5-0.

CHS quickly camped out in the attacking half of the field as Miss Hall’s defended. The shots and possession throughout the match were strongly in favor of CHS. It wasn’t until the 10th minute that Natania Muriel opened the scoring. Sarah Ramadanovic scored shortly after. Mia Angelini added another before the break to give CHS a comfortable 3-0 lead.

In the second half it was more of the same, as Ari Pelletier scored just four minutes in. Alex Angelini added another goal to finish off the scoring and make it 5-0.

Goalkeeper Ainiah Perretta was only called on two times to make a save in the victory, as she earned her first shutout on the season.

CHS is now 3-0-1 and travels to Simsbury to take on Ethel Walker on Monday.