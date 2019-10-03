CHS shuts out Watkinson in girls soccer rematch

Christian Heritage defeated Watkinson School, 5-0, in a girls’ soccer game played in Hartford on Wednesday.

In the rematch between last year’s league finalists, CHS carried much of the play throughout leading in shots, possession and corner kicks.

In the 22nd minute, Sarah Ramadanovic found the net to put CHS up 1-0.

Less than a minute into the second half, with a spark from Ari Pelletier, Ramadanovic scored off a cross from Alex Angelini to make it 2-0.

Less than 10 minutes later, Hope Krekoska got on the end of a corner kick to make it 3-0.

Alex Angelini struck from outside the 18 to make it 4-0 in the 56th minute before Kate Roselli scored unassisted to make it 5-0.

Ainiah Perretta picked up her second shutout of the season.

CHS Is now 6-1-1 and will host Wooster on Friday.