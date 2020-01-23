CHS’s John Egan Coach of Year, Lady Kingsmen honored

The Christian Heritage varsity soccer programs each took home hardware from awards functions.

Head girls’ soccer coach John Egan was honored with the CT Prep Coach of the Year Award at the annual Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association All-State Banquet on Sunday at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.

CHS has appeared in consecutive New England finals, winning the championship in 2018. The Lady Kingsmen earned back-to-back 18-3-1 records. Egan serves as president of the Women’s Western New England Prep School Soccer Association and he also coaches with CT Rush out of Wilton.

“This is such an honor to be recognized by my peers,” Egan said. “This is truly a team award. I coach great girls and they are the real reason I received this. They work hard each day and create a community that pushes each other to get better. My name is on it, but it is a team award.”

The Lady Kingsmen also won their league championship this past fall, as well as the Women's Western New England Preparatory School Soccer Association Bowl for being the top team in its class in Southern New England.

The CHS girls were also honored in Baltimore (Md.) at the United Soccer Coaches High School Awards reception with the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Platinum Award.

Players received zero cards throughout the season en route to their 18-3-1 final record and their second consecutive appearance in the New England Class D Final.

CHS is one of only 19 schools in the country to earn this award this fall.

This is the second time in three years they have been honored with the Platinum award.

The teams combined record over those three years has been 53-9-4.