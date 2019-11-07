https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/CHS-girls-triumph-in-league-soccer-semis-on-Sr-14817255.php
CHS girls triumph in league soccer semis on Sr. Night
The Christian Heritage School girls’ varsity soccer team defeated the Forman School, 5-0, in the HVAL semifinals on Wednesday.
It was also Senior Night for the Lady Kingsmen’s five seniors — Sarah Ramadanovic, Kate Roselli, Mia Angelini, Ainiah Perretta and Natania Muriel.
CHS dominated from the opening whistle and was up 5-0 at the half.
Goals were scored by Muriel (2), Angelini, Rosselli and Ramadanovic. Perretta picked up another clean sheet in goal.
CHS, now 15-2-1, will play for the league title on Saturday.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Christian Heritage Athletics
View Comments