CHS girls triumph in league soccer semis on Sr. Night

The Christian Heritage School girls’ varsity soccer team defeated the Forman School, 5-0, in the HVAL semifinals on Wednesday.

It was also Senior Night for the Lady Kingsmen’s five seniors — Sarah Ramadanovic, Kate Roselli, Mia Angelini, Ainiah Perretta and Natania Muriel.

CHS dominated from the opening whistle and was up 5-0 at the half.

Goals were scored by Muriel (2), Angelini, Rosselli and Ramadanovic. Perretta picked up another clean sheet in goal.

CHS, now 15-2-1, will play for the league title on Saturday.