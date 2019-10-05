CHS girls soccer team improves to 7-1-1

Christian Heritage defeated the Wooster School, 4-0, at Indian Ledge Park on Friday.

It was a back and forth match early on, as each team had chances at either end.

It wasn’t until the 21st minute, when CHS was awarded a penalty kick that Alex Angelini was able to convert.

Less than a minute later, Sarah Ramadanovic was able to find the back of the net as she beat the keeper with a well-placed shot to the far post to make it 2-0.

For the second game in a row, CHS scored within a minute of the beginning of the second half.

Mia Angelini picked up a pass from Natania Muriel and was able to slot it past the keeper to make it 3-0.

As CHS kept the pressure in the Wooster half. They continued to create multiple chances, but it wasn’t until the 57th minute that Alex Angelini was able to get her second of the game when she scored on a free kick from just outside the box.

CHS is now 7-1-1 on the season.

They return to the field on Monday when they host the Williams School from New London.