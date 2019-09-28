CHS girls soccer defeats King School

Christian Heritage took a 2-0 halftime lead and defeated King School, 3-1, in a girls’ soccer homecoming match at Indian Ledge Park in Trumbull on Friday.

Natania Muriel scored two goals, the first in the 9th minute and her second in the 13th minute.

Both were off feeds from Alex Angelini.

Mia Angelini capitalized early in the second half off a punt by goalkeeper Ainiah Perretta.

That made the score 3-0.

King took a goal back in the 60th minute.

CHS is now 5-1-1 and will face Watkinson School in Hartford on Wednesday.