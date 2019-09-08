CHS girls soccer captures opener

Alex Angelini, Natania Muriel and Mia Angelini scored goals for Christian Heritage School in its 4-1 season-opening victory over Lexington Christian Academy on Sunday.

The defending New England Champion Christian Heritage School Girls Varsity Soccer team started the 2019 season with a 4-1 win over visiting Lexington Christian Academy from just outside Boston on Sunday.

It was a back and forth affair before senior Mia Angelini broke through with her first goal of the season in the 20th minute.

Four minutes later, Natania Muriel added a strike of her own to put CHS up 2-0.

Angelini found the back of the net again on a great individual effort to make it 3-0 in the 28th minute.

Alex Angelini pushed the lead to 4-0 right before the half.

Lexington Christian scored early in the second half, but it would get no closer.