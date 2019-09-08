https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/CHS-girls-soccer-captures-opener-14423481.php
CHS girls soccer captures opener
Photo: Contributed Photo / Christian Heritage Athletics
The defending New England Champion Christian Heritage School Girls Varsity Soccer team started the 2019 season with a 4-1 win over visiting Lexington Christian Academy from just outside Boston on Sunday.
It was a back and forth affair before senior Mia Angelini broke through with her first goal of the season in the 20th minute.
Four minutes later, Natania Muriel added a strike of her own to put CHS up 2-0.
Angelini found the back of the net again on a great individual effort to make it 3-0 in the 28th minute.
Alex Angelini pushed the lead to 4-0 right before the half.
Lexington Christian scored early in the second half, but it would get no closer.
