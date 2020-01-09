https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/CHS-girls-defeat-the-Harvey-School-14961996.php
CHS girls defeat the Harvey School
The Christian Heritage girls’ basketball team defeated the Harvey School, 54-30, on Wednesday.
Coach Katie Levis’ squad jumped out to a quick lead and it was 14-6 at end of the first quarter.
The CHS defense held Harvey to 8 points in the first half.
Senior Kate Rosselli led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Senior Hope Krekoska had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists.
View Comments