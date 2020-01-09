CHS girls defeat the Harvey School

The Christian Heritage girls’ basketball team defeated the Harvey School, 54-30, on Wednesday.

Coach Katie Levis’ squad jumped out to a quick lead and it was 14-6 at end of the first quarter.

The CHS defense held Harvey to 8 points in the first half.

Senior Kate Rosselli led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Senior Hope Krekoska had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists.