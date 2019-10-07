CHS girls defeat soccer rival Williams School

The Christian Heritage girls’ varsity soccer team continued their winning ways today against the Williams School from New London, winning a 3-0 decision on a beautiful day at Indian Ledge Park.

After a well-played competitive give-and-take, CHS’ Mia Angelini off a feed from Natania Muriel in the 19th minute. The score would stay that way through most of the half despite chances at both ends of the field.

Right before the half time whistle, Alex Angelini was able to finish on a fine cross from Sarah Ramadanovic to make it 2-0.

CHS continued to press and looked to get more goals.

In the 57th minute, Mia Angelini finished a feed to push the score to 3-0.

Ainiah Perretta picked up another shutout in goal.

CHS is now 8-1-1 on the season. It will travel to West Simsbury on Wednesday to take on Masters.