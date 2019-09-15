CHS defeats Miss Hall’s in volleyball

Christian Heritage defeated Miss Hall’s of Pittsfield (Mass.), 3-0, in girls’ volleyball on Saturday.

CHS was led by the serving of setter Pria Williams, and the net play of middle blockers Alana Grant and Imani Akinola-Nurse.

CHS played fine team defense with 37 digs collectively.

Next week CHS will take on Chase Collegiate on Wednesday, Storm King on Friday and travel to Millbrook of New York on Saturday.