CHS defeats Millbrook in girls soccer

Christian Heritage School’s girls’ varsity soccer team traveled to the Millbrook School on Wednesday, and in a game that was played through an on-and-off rain, CHS came away with a 3-1 victory.

After controlling much of the play in the early going, CHS found themselves down 1-0 midway through the first half after Millbrook scored on a counter.

Just a few minutes later, Sarah Ramadanovic was able to get on the end of cross to equalize at 1-1.

CHS found the back of the net again right before the half on a goal by Natania Muriel.

CHS found the goal that put the game away midway into the second half.

A key contributor for the afternoon was Emily Thomas, who was called upon in goal and was able to keep Millbrook off the board for her time in the goal.

Christian Heritage is now 9-1-1 on the season and faces Chase Collegiate on Friday at Indian Ledge.