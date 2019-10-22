CHS defeats Hamden Hall in Class D soccer

The Christian Heritage girls’ varsity soccer team moved to 11-1-1 with a 6-0 victory over fellow Class D school Hamden Hall at Indian Ledge on Monday.

Alex Angelini, Natania Muriel and Kate Rosselli had first-half goals.

Two early going goals from Mia Angelini and another from Alex Angelini completed the win.

CHS continues their season on Wednesday when they travel to Rye (N.Y.) for a game against School of the Holy Child.