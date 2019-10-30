CHS defeats Cheshire Academy, St. Andrew’s

Mia Angelini and Ainiah Perretta helped Christian Heritage post wins over Cheshire Academy and St. Andrew's School (R.I.)

The Christian Heritage girls’ varsity soccer team was on the road again yesterday when it traveled to Cheshire Academy, a Class B school, and came home with a 1-0 victory.

It was a goal in the 10th minute by Mia Angelini that made the difference.

Ainiah Perretta recorded another shutout in goal.

CHS visited traveled to St. Andrew’s School in Barrington (R.I.) for a rematch of last year’s New England quarterfinal over the weekend and defeated Class D rival 5-2.

CHS was quick to pounce in that game creating multiple chances within the first few minutes.

Chrissy Ihasz, Bethany Newton, Mia Angelini, Sarah Ramadanovic and Natania Muriel scored goals.

CHS will be in Katonah (N.Y.) today for a league match with the Harvey School.