CHS boys lose to Master’s School in overtime

The Christian Heritage boys’ basketball team dropped a 50-47 overtime decision to Master’s School on Friday.

Coach Tyler Greenwood’s Kingsmen are now 2-1 on the season.

CHS was led in scoring by Nate Brinkman with 14 points.

CHS

Dinari Bien-Aime - 0 points; Nate Brinkman - 14 points; Ethan Haggerty - 7 points; Charlie Bohn - 5 points; Caleb Haggerty - 1 point; Tom Packevicz - 5 points; Duncan Wang - 0 points; Josh Botelho - 8 points; Derrick Coleman - 7 points.

Watkinson

Nathan Lagan - 0 points; Jason Pandugula - 0 points; Ethan Oates - 10 points; Keandre J - 7 points. Robbie Shelanshy - 11 points; Jeven J - 22 points.