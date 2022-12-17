Skip to main content
CCSU 78, Manhattan 67

Momoh 5-9 1-3 11, Amos 7-11 0-0 20, Rodgers 5-10 4-6 15, Scantlebury 3-4 5-6 12, Snoddy 3-6 0-0 6, Sweatman 2-5 0-0 4, Breland 1-1 0-0 2, Limric 3-3 0-0 8, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Rocker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 10-15 78.

MANHATTAN (3-7)

Cisse 2-4 2-2 6, Padgett 1-5 0-0 3, Hayun 1-3 0-0 3, Nelson 10-16 0-2 21, Stewart 4-11 7-7 17, Brennen 4-12 0-0 9, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-57 9-11 67.

Halftime_CCSU 39-28. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 10-16 (Amos 6-6, Limric 2-2, Rodgers 1-2, Scantlebury 1-2, Brown 0-1, Sweatman 0-3), Manhattan 6-24 (Stewart 2-8, Hayun 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Padgett 1-4, Brennen 1-6, Cisse 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds_CCSU 27 (Momoh 7), Manhattan 26 (Padgett 7). Assists_CCSU 21 (Rodgers, Scantlebury 6), Manhattan 16 (Brennen 5). Total Fouls_CCSU 12, Manhattan 15. A_572 (2,345).

