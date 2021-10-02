C.J. Stroud throws five TD passes, No. 11 Ohio State rolls

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for 330 yards and a career-high five touchdowns after sitting out a game to rest his shoulder and No. 11 Ohio State won its 20th straight Big Ten game with a 52-13 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
Stroud connected with Chris Olave on touchdown passes of 56 and 11 yards, found Garrett Wilson on a 32-yard catch and run and hit tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Mitch Rossi on scoring passes of 19 and 1 yard, respectively. The freshman, who threw four TD passes against Minnesota in the opener, finished 17 of 23 and did not throw an interception. Olave finished with five catches for a team-high 119 yards.