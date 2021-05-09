Butler strong down stretch, Heat hold off Celtics 130-124 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 4:26 p.m.
1 of10 Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent, left, passes the ball as Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, center, and Tristan Thompson, right, try to block in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson, left, drives toward the basket as Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, right, deflects the ball in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Miami Heat's Trevor Ariza, left, looks for an opening as Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) tries to block in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith (26) vies for control the ball with Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson (55) as Celtics' Tristan Thompson, right, looks on in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, left, vies for control of the ball with Boston Celtics' Tristan Thompson, right, in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, left, grabs a rebound as Boston Celtics' Tristan Thompson, right, vies for the ball while Heat's Dewayne Dedmon, behind, looks on in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Boston Celtics' Tristan Thompson, left, grips the ball under pressure from Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, right, as Celtics' Aaron Nesmith, center, looks on in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker, left, shoots at the basket as Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, right, tries to block in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics' Evan Fournier (94) tries to block in the second half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) drives toward the basket as Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn (25) tries to block in the second half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics 130-124 Sunday as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.