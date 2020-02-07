Butler's double-double leads Drexel past James Madison 78-67

Recommended Video:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Butler had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Drexel players in double figures as the Dragons got past James Madison 78-67 on Thursday night.

Camren Wynter, Sam Green and Zach Walton added 11 points apiece for the Dragons. T.J. Bickerstaff chipped in 10 points. Wynter also had seven rebounds.

Deshon Parker scored a career-high 23 points for the Dukes (9-14, 2-10 Colonial Athletic Conference). Matt Lewis added 15 points and six rebounds. Dwight Wilson had 10 rebounds.

Darius Banks, who was second on the Dukes in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Dragons improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Drexel defeated James Madison 78-71 on Jan. 11. Drexel (13-11, 6-5) will seek its sixth consecutive home victory on Saturday when the team hosts Towson. James Madison takes on Delaware on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com