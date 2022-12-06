Butler 71, Yale 61

Jarvis 6-12 1-1 14, Knowling 3-10 0-0 6, Mahoney 3-5 0-0 9, Mbeng 6-11 2-2 14, Poulakidas 1-9 2-2 5, Kelly 3-4 0-0 6, Feinberg 1-2 0-0 2, Molloy 1-5 0-0 3, Gharram 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 5-5 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run