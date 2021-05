SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Burnham struck out a career-high 14 while tossing the fifth no-hitter in Seton Hall history, leading the Pirates to a 2-0 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.

The senior left-hander from East Brunswick threw 128 pitches and walked four in the program’s first solo no-no since Zach Prendergast's gem against Villanova in 2017. Burnham didn't allow a runner past second base.