Bumgarner keeps rolling, Giants thump Padres 8-3

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner works against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner allowed one run over seven innings to tie Matt Cain for the most pitching wins at Oracle Park, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Friday night.

Brandon Belt had three hits, including homering for the second consecutive day, as fading San Francisco won for the third time in 10 games. Mike Yastrzemski also went deep with his 18th home run, the most by a Giants rookie since Buster Posey's 18 in 2010.

Manny Machado hit his 28th home run and scored twice for the Padres.

Bumgarner (9-8) struck out nine, walked two and gave up four hits while beating San Diego for the second time in four starts this season. The big lefty got the Padres to hit into three doubles plays and retired 10 of the final 11, including back-to-back strikeouts of Eric Hosmer and Ty France to end his night.

Over his last 13 starts dating to June 25, Bumgarner is 6-1 with a 2.81 ERA.

Yastrzemski reached on a three-base error by Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer in the first inning. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe slipped and fell while retrieving the ball, allowing Yastrzemski to easily make it to third. Belt followed with his 16th home run, a towering drive into the right field stands.

After Machado's solo shot leading off the fourth made it 2-1, Yastrzemski hit an opposite field homer off Dinelson Lamet (2-3) in the fifth.

San Francisco broke the game open with three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Lamet allowed three runs and three hits with 10 strikeouts in five innings. The right-hander has had at least five strikeouts in all 10 of his starts.

BUSTER BREAKS OUT

Posey broke out of a 10-for-56 funk with three singles and a walk. It's his first multi-hit game in nearly two weeks and his first three-hit game since July 28.

LIMITING FREE PASSES

Bumgarner extended his streak to 34 games without walking more than three batters.

ROAD MUSCLE

The Padres have hit 100 home runs on the road this season, third-most in franchise history. The club record is 104 in 1970.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: Francisco Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Austin Allen was called up from Triple-A El Paso to take Mejia's spot.

Giants: Kevin Pillar was shaken up after getting hit by a 97 mph fastball from Lamet in the first inning. The ball appeared to ricochet off Pillar's shoulder and hit him in the chin, although he remained in the game.

UP NEXT

San Diego lefty Joey Lucchesi (9-7, 4.11 ERA) takes a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game. Lucchesi has never won three straight. San Francisco right-hander Logan Webb (1-0, 4.66) has not made it past the fifth inning in either of his previous two starts.

