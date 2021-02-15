Bulls run past Pacers with late flurry for 120-112 OT win Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 10:08 p.m.
1 of4 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) strips the ball from Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) strips the ball from Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from the Indiana Pacers for a 120-112 victory Monday night.
Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series.