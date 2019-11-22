Buie, Ray lead Hofstra to 88-78 win over UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Desure Buie scored a career-high 29 points, Jalen Ray added a career-high 27 and Hofstra rallied in the second half to defeat UCLA 88-78 on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Eli Pemberton added 15 for the Pride (3-2), who made 12 3-pointers along with going 24 of 30 on free throws.

Hofstra trailed 59-51 with 13:50 remaining before scoring eight straight points, including a pair of Ray 3-pointers. The Pride led 69-68 before taking control with a 13-4 run to go up 82-72 with 2:49 left.

Jalen Hill scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for UCLA (4-1), which suffered its first loss under Mick Cronin. It is Hill’s second double-double of the season and fifth of his career. Cody Riley added 12 points before fouling out with 8:22 remaining.

UCLA led by as many as 13 in the first half before Hofstra went on a 22-10 rally over the final eight minutes to get within 42-41 at halftime. Ray scored eight points and Blue added seven during that stretch.

The Bruins made 12 of their first 17 from the field to start the game but hit 4 of 15 the rest of the first half. They were 29 of 61 (47.5%) for the game but 6 of 22 from 3-point range — including 1 of 10 in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Hofstra: This is the first time the Pride have defeated UCLA in three meetings.

UCLA: This is the third time the past two seasons that the Bruins have lost at home to a mid-major team.

UP NEXT

Hofstra Travels to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

UCLA: Faces BYU in a first-round game at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

