Buf_Knox 25 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:58. Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 5:02. Key Plays: Edmunds 4 interception return to Buffalo 31; Gilliam 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Allen 16 run on 4th-and-1. Buffalo 7, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 33, 13:05. Drive: 5 plays, 35 yards, 1:55. Key Play: Allen 31 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 10, Houston 0.

Buf_FG Bass 26, 7:12. Drive: 7 plays, 41 yards, 3:31. Key Plays: Moss 17 run; Allen 20 pass to Sanders. Buffalo 13, Houston 0.

Buf_FG Bass 21, :23. Drive: 8 plays, 41 yards, 1:17. Key Play: Hyde 0 interception return to Houston 43. Buffalo 16, Houston 0.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 28, 8:45. Drive: 12 plays, 68 yards, 6:15. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 25; Allen 16 pass to Diggs; Allen 12 run; Allen 21 pass to Sanders on 3rd-and-5. Buffalo 19, Houston 0.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Knox 1 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 13:26. Drive: 11 plays, 83 yards, 6:49. Key Plays: Allen 37 pass to Diggs; Allen 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 26, Houston 0.

Buf_Moss 4 run (Bass kick), 10:44. Drive: 4 plays, 27 yards, 2:15. Key Play: Allen 19 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-6. Buffalo 33, Houston 0.

Buf_Trubisky 4 run (Bass kick), 3:36. Drive: 7 plays, 53 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: Jaq.Johnson 25 interception return to Buffalo 32; Singletary 15 run; Singletary 12 run. Buffalo 40, Houston 0.

___

Hou Buf FIRST DOWNS 6 27 Rushing 2 12 Passing 4 12 Penalty 0 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 1-9 5-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 110 449 Total Plays 43 71 Avg Gain 2.6 6.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 48 198 Rushes 18 40 Avg per rush 2.667 4.95 NET YARDS PASSING 62 251 Sacked-Yds lost 3-26 1-5 Gross-Yds passing 88 256 Completed-Att. 11-22 21-30 Had Intercepted 4 1 Yards-Pass Play 2.48 8.097 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 1-0-0 9-6-5 PUNTS-Avg. 5-50.2 1-44.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 111 88 Punt Returns 1-6 4-24 Kickoff Returns 4-73 1-20 Interceptions 1-32 4-44 PENALTIES-Yds 10-95 3-30 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 3-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 21:45 38:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 6-24, D.Johnson 5-21, Akins 1-3, Mills 1-2, Burkhead 1-(minus 1), Lindsay 4-(minus 1). Buffalo, Singletary 14-79, Moss 14-61, Allen 6-40, Trubisky 4-10, Sanders 1-7, Gilliam 1-1.

PASSING_Houston, Mills 11-22-4-88. Buffalo, Allen 20-29-1-248, Trubisky 1-1-0-8.

RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 5-47, D.Johnson 3-27, Brown 1-6, Akins 1-5, Miller 1-3. Buffalo, Diggs 7-114, Sanders 5-74, Knox 5-37, Beasley 2-16, Gilliam 1-8, Singletary 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, Roberts 1-6. Buffalo, McKenzie 4-24.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Roberts 4-73. Buffalo, McKenzie 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, King 10-0-0, L.Johnson 6-2-0, Grugier-Hill 5-2-0, Reid 5-1-0, T.Thomas 4-3-0, Walker 4-0-0, Kirksey 3-3-0, Mitchell 3-2-0, Brooks 2-0-0, Lopez 2-0-0, J.Thomas 2-0-0, J.Johnson 1-2-0, Mercilus 1-1-1, Hargreaves 1-0-0, Hewitt 1-0-0, Martin 1-0-0, Nickerson 1-0-0, Omenihu 1-0-0, Wallow 1-0-0, M.Collins 0-1-0. Buffalo, Edmunds 3-2-0, Oliver 3-1-0, Lotulelei 3-0-1, Matakevich 3-0-0, Lewis 2-2-0, J.Johnson 2-0-0, Milano 2-0-0, Rousseau 2-0-0, Wallace 2-0-0, Basham 1-1-1, Dodson 1-0-0, Hyde 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Klein 1-0-0, Phillips 1-0-0, White 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, L.Johnson 1-32. Buffalo, J.Johnson 1-25, Matakevich 1-15, Edmunds 1-4, Hyde 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Mark Steinkerchner, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Saleem Choudhry.