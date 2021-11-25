Skip to main content
Sports

Buffalo 31, New Orleans 6

Buffalo 7 3 14 7 31
New Orleans 0 0 0 6 6
First Quarter

Buf_Knox 7 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:09.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 34, 8:46.

Third Quarter

Buf_Diggs 5 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:48.

Buf_Knox 24 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:19.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Vannett 11 pass from Siemian (pass failed), 14:54.

Buf_Breida 23 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 8:17.

___

Buf NO
First downs 21 12
Total Net Yards 361 190
Rushes-yards 32-113 25-44
Passing 248 146
Punt Returns 5-49 1-12
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-61
Interceptions Ret. 1-18 2-2
Comp-Att-Int 23-28-2 17-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 2-17
Punts 3-42.333 5-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-24
Time of Possession 34:38 25:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-44, Allen 8-43, Breida 9-26. New Orleans, Jones 16-27, Montgomery 6-14, Siemian 3-3.

More for you

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-28-2-260. New Orleans, Siemian 17-29-1-163, Gillikin 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 7-74, Beasley 5-46, Knox 3-32, Sanders 3-28, Davis 2-47, Breida 2-29, Singletary 1-4. New Orleans, Montgomery 5-31, Smith 4-31, Humphrey 3-47, Callaway 2-24, Vannett 1-11, Prentice 1-10, Harris 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.