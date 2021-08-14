Buf_FG Bass 50, 10:53. Drive: 7 plays, 18 yards, 2:43. Key Play: Singletary 15 run. Buffalo 3, Detroit 0.

Det_FG Bullock 28, :58. Drive: 18 plays, 70 yards, 9:54. Key Plays: Leake kick return to Detroit 20; J.Williams 1 run on 3rd-and-1; J.Williams 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Goff 20 pass to T.Williams; Goff 9 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-7; Goff 10 pass to T.Williams; Goff 4 run on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 3, Detroit 3.

Second Quarter

Buf_Singletary 6 pass from Webb (Bass kick), 2:42. Drive: 15 plays, 83 yards, 9:10. Key Plays: Breida 3 run on 3rd-and-4; Gilliam 2 run on 4th-and-1; Webb 18 pass to Sweeney; Webb 13 run on 3rd-and-10; Singletary 10 run. Buffalo 10, Detroit 3.

Buf_FG Bass 37, :12. Drive: 7 plays, 17 yards, 1:06. Key Play: Webb 10 pass to Breida. Buffalo 13, Detroit 3.

Fourth Quarter

Det_FG Bullock 27, 13:02. Drive: 17 plays, 80 yards, 8:27. Key Plays: Boyle 8 pass to Kennedy on 3rd-and-8; Mills 11 run; Mills 20 run on 4th-and-1; Boyle 10 pass to Igwebuike on 3rd-and-19. Buffalo 13, Detroit 6.

Det_Craig 24 run (Two Point Attempt Fails.), 7:35. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 3:15. Key Play: Craig 10 run. Buffalo 13, Detroit 12.

Det_FG Bullock 28, 1:41. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Blough 35 pass to McKinley; Craig 11 run; Blough 29 pass to Kennedy on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 15, Buffalo 13.

Buf_FG Bass 44, :19. Drive: 11 plays, 55 yards, 1:23. Key Plays: Stevenson kick return to Buffalo 20; Fromm 42 pass to Stevenson on 4th-and-10; Fromm 4 pass to Lenoir on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 16, Detroit 15.

A_47,048.

___

Buf Det FIRST DOWNS 16 19 Rushing 8 7 Passing 7 6 Penalty 1 6 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-14 5-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 259 248 Total Plays 62 60 Avg Gain 4.2 4.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 114 107 Rushes 29 26 Avg per rush 3.931 4.115 NET YARDS PASSING 145 141 Sacked-Yds lost 2-20 4-29 Gross-Yds passing 165 170 Completed-Att. 20-31 20-30 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.394 4.147 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-3-0 5-3-0 PUNTS-Avg. 5-44.2 3-52.333 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 116 106 Punt Returns 2-3 4-7 Kickoff Returns 5-115 5-99 Interceptions 1--2 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 9-112 5-59 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:05 31:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 8-42, Breida 10-27, Webb 2-26, A.Williams 7-15, Gilliam 2-4. Detroit, Reynolds 6-49, Mills 5-32, J.Williams 9-15, Jefferson 4-7, Goff 1-4, Igwebuike 1-0.

PASSING_Buffalo, Webb 11-16-0-90, Fromm 8-13-0-65, Trubisky 1-2-0-10. Detroit, Blough 5-6-0-76, Goff 7-9-0-56, Boyle 8-15-0-38.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Stevenson 3-50, Powell 3-14, A.Williams 3-9, Sweeney 2-34, Breida 2-15, Hodgins 1-13, Knox 1-10, Singletary 1-6, Gilliam 1-5, Morris 1-5, Lenoir 1-4, Hollister 1-0. Detroit, Kennedy 4-46, McKinley 2-40, T.Williams 2-30, Allison 2-17, St. Brown 2-12, Igwebuike 1-10, Fells 1-9, Raymond 1-5, Jefferson 1-1, Mack 1-1, Cabinda 1-0, Mills 1-0, Reynolds 1-(minus 1).

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 1-3, Powell 1-0. Detroit, Bolden 4-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, Stevenson 3-74, McKenzie 1-24, Powell 1-17. Detroit, Leake 3-73, Igwebuike 1-26, McCray 1-0.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Smith 6-2-0, Lewis 4-2-0, Giles-Harris 3-2-0, Dodson 3-0-0, Thomas 3-0-0, Bell 2-1-1, McCloud 2-1-0, D.Johnson 2-0-1, Griffin 2-0-0, Matakevich 2-0-0, Neal 2-0-0, Hamlin 1-1-1, Adams 1-1-0, Hester 1-1-0, Obada 1-1-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Wildgoose 1-1-0, Rousseau 1-0-1, Bryant 1-0-0, J.Johnson 1-0-0, Thompson 0-2-0, Ankou 0-1-0. Detroit, Strong 5-1-0, Ford 4-0-0, Pittman 4-0-0, Price 3-0-0, Hector 2-2-1, J.Okwara 2-1-1, Cornell 2-1-0, Marlowe 2-1-0, A.Bryant 2-0-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, McCray 2-0-0, Melifonwu 2-0-0, Barnes 1-1-0, Elliott 1-1-0, W.Harris 1-1-0, Oruwariye 1-1-0, Jacobs 1-0-0, McNeill 1-0-0, Moore 1-0-0, Reeves-Maybin 1-0-0, Tavai 1-0-0, M.Brown 0-2-0, Walker 0-2-0, Barnett 0-1-0, Flowers 0-1-0, Holder 0-1-0, Okudah 0-1-0, Parker 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, Milano 1-(minus 2). Detroit, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_.