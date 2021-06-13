Buehler, Betts propel Dodgers to 5-3 win over Rangers GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 7:40 p.m.
1 of4 Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Sunday.
Down 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before the rally fizzled.