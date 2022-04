Morry Gash/AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer offered no new details Friday on Khris Middleton’s potential availability for the defending champions’ Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Middleton said a week ago that he hoped to come back from his knee injury in two weeks. That means he would miss at least the first two games of the Celtics series, which starts Sunday in Boston.