WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Schearer kicked a field goal in overtime and Gavin Pringle made it stand up with an interception as Bucknell beat Georgetown in OT, 24-21 on Saturday.

Coleman Bennett, who had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half, scored on first-and-goal from just inside the 10-yard line in the final minute of regulation, and the Bison (2-8, 2-4 Patriot League) added a two-point conversion pass to force the extra period.