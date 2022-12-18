Bucknell 61, Merrimack 55

Minor 3-12 3-4 9, Bennett 0-4 5-6 5, Derring 2-7 0-0 6, McKoy 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 8-14 1-2 20, Stinson 2-2 0-0 5, Derkack 1-2 0-0 2, Savage 2-8 0-0 5, Filchner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 9-12 55.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run